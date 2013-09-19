Swedish cbank's Skingsley mortgage risk weights should be raised

STOCKHOLM, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sweden’s banks should put more capital aside to cover the risk from mortgage lending, a central bank policy maker said on Thursday.

In May, Sweden put a minimum level on risk-weights which determine how much capital a bank needs to hold to cover its mortgage lending.

Asked if risk weights should rise from the current 15 percent, deputy central bank governor Cecilia Skingsley said “Yes, they should.”

She also told reporters that at the moment she was against forcing borrowers to pay down mortgages instead of just paying interest, saying more analysis needed to be done.

The government wants to head off imbalances building up in the economy particulary from high levels of household debts and strengthen banks’ ability to handle a future downturn. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)