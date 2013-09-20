FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish cbank chief sees risks from household debt
September 20, 2013 / 8:23 AM / 4 years ago

Swedish cbank chief sees risks from household debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 20 (Reuters) - High levels of household debt remain a risk to the Swedish economy, central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Friday.

“The high level of houeshold debt is not something that you can turn around over night,” Ingves said in a presentation to the Swedish parliament’s finance committee.

“It is a risk that we have to manage in the Swedish economy.”

Ingves also said that an improved international picture would contribute to better growth in Sweden. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson)

