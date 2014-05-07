FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish c.banker says low, middle income household debt levels a worry
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Swedish c.banker says low, middle income household debt levels a worry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 7 (Reuters) - Debt levels among low and middle income earners in Sweden are a concern, central bank Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Wednesday.

Skingsley was speaking after the publication of a Riksbank report on household debt levels which concluded that debt levels are higher than previously estimated.

“What’s worrying me is that low and middle income households have high debt levels,” Skingsley told reporters. “The view that it is the households with the highest incomes in the major cities who have highest debt levels, that’s not true.”

Skingsley also said the Riksbank’s mandate to stabilize inflation around 2 percent was “crystal clear”.

Consumer prices fell in March and underlying inflation has been under the Riksbank’s target for three years. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
