Swedish cbanker says more needs to be done to strengthen banks, households
May 8, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

Swedish cbanker says more needs to be done to strengthen banks, households

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 8 (Reuters) - Plans by Sweden’s financial watchdog to increase the bank’s capital buffers are positive, but more needs to be done to strengthen the financial system and deal with high levels of household debt, central bank Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said.

She said plans confirmed by the FSA on Thursday to raise mortgage risk weights and to increase banks capital buffers were a step in the right direction.

“I think that we should move further with gradual measures to strengthen banks and households,” Skingsley told reporters. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

