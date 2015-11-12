FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish cbank buys 2020, 2026 nominal bonds in reverse auction
November 12, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank buys 2020, 2026 nominal bonds in reverse auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Thursday it bought 3.5 billion crowns of government bonds in a reverse auction.

Late in October, the Riksbank said it would expand its bond buying programme to 200 billion crowns.

Loan 1047

Coupon 5.00 pct

Maturity 2020-12-01

Average yield 0.116

Lowest accepted yield 0.116

Highest yield 0.116

Requested volume (maximum, mln SEK) 2,000

Volume offered (mln SEK) 7,800

Volume bought (mln SEK) 1,500

Number of bids 12

Number of accepted bids 2

Loan 1059

Coupon 1.00 pct

Maturity 2026-11-12

Average yield 1.085

Lowest accepted yield 1.083

Highest yield 1.085

Requested volume (maximum) 2,000

Volume offered 4,450

Volume bought 2,000

Number of bids 10

Number of accepted bids 5 (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
