Swedish cbank buys 2020, 2026 nominal bonds in reverse auction

STOCKHOLM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Thursday it bought 3.5 billion crowns of government bonds in a reverse auction.
Late in October, the Riksbank said it would expand its bond buying programme to 200 billion crowns.
Loan 1047
Coupon 5.00 pct
Maturity 2020-12-01
Average yield 0.116
Lowest accepted yield 0.116
Highest yield 0.116
Requested volume (maximum, mln SEK) 2,000
Volume offered (mln SEK) 7,800
Volume bought (mln SEK) 1,500
Number of bids 12
Number of accepted bids 2
Loan 1059
Coupon 1.00 pct
Maturity 2026-11-12
Average yield 1.085
Lowest accepted yield 1.083
Highest yield 1.085
Requested volume (maximum) 2,000
Volume offered 4,450
Volume bought 2,000
Number of bids 10
Number of accepted bids 5 (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)