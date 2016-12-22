UPDATE 3-U.S. sues Barclays for mortgage securities fraud
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
STOCKHOLM Dec 22 Sweden's central bank bought 878 million Swedish crowns ($95.46 million) of government bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Thursday.
It bought 404 million crowns of 2020 bonds at an average yield of -0.360 percent and 474 million of 2026 bonds at 0.636 percent. ($1 = 9.1975 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)
Dec 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Dec 22 A one-time chief executive has been sentenced to two years in prison for engaging in a scheme to pocket $657,000 he made selling antiques instead of using it to help pay for a judgment against him for illegal stock sales.