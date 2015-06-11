FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish cbank buys 2019, 2023 debt in reverse auction
June 11, 2015 / 8:23 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank buys 2019, 2023 debt in reverse auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 11 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Thursday it bought 4.5 billion Swedish crowns of government bonds in a reverse auction.

At the end of April, the Riksbank said it would expand its bond buying with another 40-50 billion Swedish crowns of government bonds after already completing two rounds of a total 40 billion crowns of purchases. Loan 1052 Coupon 4.25 pct Maturity 2019-03-12 Average yield 0.149 Lowest accepted yield 0.146 Highest yield 0.154 Requested volume (maximum) 2,500 Volume offered 8,500 Volume bought 2,500 Number of bids 20 Number of accepted bids 7 Loan 1057 Coupon 1.50 pct Maturity 2023-11-13 Average yield 0.953 Lowest accepted yield 0.930 Highest yield 1.000 Requested volume (maximum) 2,500 Volume offered 2,900 Volume bought 2,000 Number of bids 6 Number of accepted bids 6 (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

