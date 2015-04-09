FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish cbank buys 2020 and 2039 bonds in QE auction
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 9, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank buys 2020 and 2039 bonds in QE auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 9 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Thursday it bought 5.0 billion crowns of government bonds in a reverse auction, the second tranche of a new round of bond buys.

In mid-March, the Riksbank cut its key repo rate further into negative territory and said it would buy 30 billion Swedish crowns of government bonds after already completing its first round of 10 billion crowns of purchases. Loan 1047 Coupon 5.00 pct Maturity 2020-12-01 Average yield -0.004 Lowest accepted yield -0.004 Highest yield -0.003 Requested volume 3,500 Volume offered 8,838 Volume bought 3,500 Number of bids 16 Number of accepted bids 3 Loan 1053 Coupon 3.50 pct Maturity 2039-03-30 Average yield 0.901 Lowest accepted yield 0.901 Highest yield 0.901 Requested volume 1,500 Volume offered 6,163 Volume bought 1,500 Number of bids 30 Number of accepted bids 1 (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.