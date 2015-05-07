FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swedish cbank buys 2020, 2023 debt in reverse auction
May 7, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Swedish cbank buys 2020, 2023 debt in reverse auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 7 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Thursday it bought 6.0 billion crowns of government bonds in a reverse auction.

Last week, Sweden’s central bank kept its rates on hold at minus 0.25 percent, surprising markets which had expected a cut, but expanded its asset purchase programme and said it stood ready to do more to support inflation at short notice.

Loan 1047 Coupon 5.00 pct Maturity 2020-12-01 Average yield +0.332 Lowest accepted yield +0.332 Highest yield +0.335 Requested volume mln SEK 3,000 Volume offered mln SEK 11,795 Volume bought mln SEK 3,000 Number of bids 19 Number of accepted bids 3 Loan 1057 Coupon 1.50 pct Maturity 2023-11-13 Average yield +0.714 Lowest accepted yield +0.711 Highest yield +0.730 Requested volume mln SEK 3,000 Volume offered mln SEK 10,150 Volume bought mln SEK 3,000 Number of bids 15 Number of accepted bids 8 (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

