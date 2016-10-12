FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Swedish firms see only moderate price hikes ahead-Riksbank survey
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 10 months ago

Swedish firms see only moderate price hikes ahead-Riksbank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Price pressure in Sweden is expected to remain subdued as a result of increased e-commerce and tough competition, Sweden's central bank said in a summary of a survey of business sentiment on Wednesday.

In the retail sector, the central bank said companies reported higher labour and purchasing costs but that it was still difficult to pass those on to consumers.

"A very moderate upward adjustment in prices can be expected," the summary said. "Stiff competition and rapid structural transformation within the retail trade, partly due to increased sales within e-commerce, are continuing to hold back prices."

Companies were more pessimistic about the economic outlook than at any time in the last three years, the Riksbank said.

The survey is published three times a year. Representatives of 42 companies with a total of around 243,000 employees in Sweden were interviewed. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.