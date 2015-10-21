FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish cbank proposes changes to rules on collateral
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank proposes changes to rules on collateral

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank on Wednesday proposed new and broadly tighter guidelines for collateral that was largely a return to the rules that applied before the financial crisis.

The new requirement included that the lowest credit rating for collateral would be raised to AA- from A- and that covered bonds issued by the counterparty itself would no longer be accepted.

Covered bonds as a share of total collateral could not exceed 60 percent. A maximum of 50 percent of the share of collateral value composed of covered bonds may consist of covered bonds from the same issuer.

“The amended terms and conditions, which, to a certain extent, are a return to the provisions that applied before the financial crisis, are aimed at reducing the Riksbank’s credit risk and deemed not to affect the conditions for pursuing monetary policy,” the Riksbank said in a statement.

The amended terms and conditions were proposed to be introduced over 2016 and the proposal had been sent to a number of referral bodies, the central bank said.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.