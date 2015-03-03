Sweden's Ingves says no political will so far to curb household debt

HELSINKI, March 3 (Reuters) - Sweden’s political unwillingness to curb soaring household debt will prove costly in the future, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Tuesday.

“So far this will just has not existed,” Ingves told a seminar in the Finnish capital.

The Riksbank last month cut its key repo rate into negative territory while launching a bond buying scheme of 10 billion Swedish crowns ($1.2 billion) to lift inflation back to target, but it remains concerned over household debts which have risen to some of the highest levels in Europe.