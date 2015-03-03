FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Ingves says no political will so far to curb household debt
March 3, 2015

Sweden's Ingves says no political will so far to curb household debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 3 (Reuters) - Sweden’s political unwillingness to curb soaring household debt will prove costly in the future, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Tuesday.

“So far this will just has not existed,” Ingves told a seminar in the Finnish capital.

The Riksbank last month cut its key repo rate into negative territory while launching a bond buying scheme of 10 billion Swedish crowns ($1.2 billion) to lift inflation back to target, but it remains concerned over household debts which have risen to some of the highest levels in Europe.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, writing by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

