8 months ago
TABLE-Swedish central bank leaves repo rate forecast unchanged
December 21, 2016 / 8:42 AM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Swedish central bank leaves repo rate forecast unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank kept its
forecast for the repo rate unchanged as it left its key interest
rate at -0.50 percent as expected on Wednesday.
    
The following are the central bank's new forecasts. Previous
forecasts in brackets.

REPO RATE FORECASTS
All figures are percentages and quarterly averages
Q4 2017  -0.56  (-0.56)
Q4 2018  -0.15  (-0.15)
Q4 2019   0.36  (0.36) 

   
INFLATION, GDP AND UNEMPLOYMENT FORECASTS
Annual percentage change for Sweden's gross domestic
product(GDP), consumer price index (CPI) and consumer prices
calculated with a fixed interest rate (CPIF). Annual average for
unemployment.

              2016         2017        2018
 
 CPI          1.0 (1.0)    1.4 (1.4)   2.2 (2.2)
 
 CPIF         1.4 (1.4)    1.6 (1.6)   1.9 (1.9)
 
 GDP          3.4 (3.3)    2.4 (2.0)   2.2 (2.4)
 
 Unemployment 6.9 (6.9)    6.7 (6.7)   6.7 (6.7)
    

 (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

