Swedish c.bank's Floden says FSA needs mandate for debt-to-income cap
March 17, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

Swedish c.bank's Floden says FSA needs mandate for debt-to-income cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 17 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog should get a mandate to introduce a debt-to-income cap for mortgage borrowers to slow down surging house prices and rising household debt levels, central bank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Thursday.

“It could be used a speed limit... making sure things don’t get out of control from where we are today,” Floden said during a panel debate on the Swedish housing market.

“That is the really relevant measure that should, and is, being discussed in the Swedish economy now.” (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero)

