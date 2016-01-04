FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish cbank takes step closer to currency intervention
January 4, 2016 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank takes step closer to currency intervention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 4(Reuters) - The policy-setting board of Sweden’s Riksbank decided on Monday to give its governor the power to intervene immediately in the currency market to weaken the crown, the central bank said.

The decision at an extraordinary meeting of the six-member board means the central bank will be able to “instantly intervene on the foreign exchange market if necessary, as a complementary monetary policy measure, to safeguard the rise in inflation,” the central bank said in a statement.

Last week, Governor Stefan Ingves said in a statement that the central bank was ready to start currency interventions to stop the crown from strengthening.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

