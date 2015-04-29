FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden c.bank holds repo rate in surprise move, expands bond buying
April 29, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

Sweden c.bank holds repo rate in surprise move, expands bond buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank surprised markets by holding its benchmark interest rate at -0.25 percent on Wednesday, but it expanded its asset purchase programme to nurture inflation, which it said had begun to rise after two years of stagnant prices.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a rate cut to -0.35 percent and further bond purchases of up to 50 billion crowns.

“The expansionary monetary policy is having a positive impact on the Swedish economy and inflation has begun to rise,” the Riksbank said in a statement.

But it also said it would buy 40 billion to 50 billion crowns’ ($4.7 billion-$5.91 billion) worth of government bonds on top of an ongoing programme of 40 billion crowns of purchases. ($1 = 8.4606 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

