Swedish c.bank picks academic Ohlsson as new deputy governor

STOCKHOLM, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Friday it had picked Uppsala University professor Henry Ohlsson as its fifth deputy governor, replacing Karolina Ekholm who quit the Riksbank in October this year.

As well as his academic post, Ohlsson is also a member of the board of the Swedish Public Employment Service and is Chair of the Economic Council of Swedish Industry.

He will take up his post on Jan. 12 and will take part in the bank’s next monetary policy meeting in February. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)