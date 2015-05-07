FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish c.bank's Skingsley says will act if crown strength warrants it
#Financials
May 7, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish c.bank's Skingsley says will act if crown strength warrants it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 7 (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank stands ready to take further action if the country’s exchange rate should strengthen faster than expected, Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Thursday.

“We will see the crown strengthening gradually during the forecast period, but we will act if an appreciation comes faster than we are forecasting,” she said in a presentation.

In late April, the Riksbank kept its lending rates on hold at -0.25 percent, surprising markets which had expected a further cut into negative territory, but expanded its bond buying programme.

Reporting by Johan Sennero; writing by Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard

