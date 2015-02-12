FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Swedish cen.bank chief says ready to cut interest rates further
February 12, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Swedish cen.bank chief says ready to cut interest rates further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds missing word in headline)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank is willing to cut its main interest rate even lower if necessary, central bank chief Stefan Ingves said on Thursday.

“We can go much lower if needed,” Ingves told a news conference. “We are currently a long way from the lower interest rate bound.”

Ingves also said that the central bank stands ready to scale up easing measures with more bonds “as much as we find appropriate.”

The Nordic country’s central bank surprised markets on Thursday when it cut interest rates below zero and announced it would launch quantitative easing by buying 10 billion crowns of government bonds.

Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

