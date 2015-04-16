FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish cbank says buys 2022 and 2025 bonds in QE auction
April 16, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank says buys 2022 and 2025 bonds in QE auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Thursday it bought 7.0 billion crowns of government bonds in a reverse auction, the third tranche of a new round of bond buys.

In mid-March, the Riksbank cut its key repo rate further into negative territory and said it would buy 30 billion Swedish crowns of government bonds after already completing its first round of 10 billion crowns of purchases. Loan 1054 Coupon 3.50 pct Maturity 2022-06-01 Average yield 0.060 Lowest accepted yield 0.055 Highest yield 0.073 Requested volume 3,500 Volume offered 6,350 Volume bought 3,500 Number of bids 18 Number of accepted bids 11 Loan 1058 Coupon 2.50 pct Maturity 2025-05-12 Average yield 0.232 Lowest accepted yield 0.225 Highest yield 0.245 Requested volume 3,500 Volume offered 5,600 Volume bought 3,500 Number of bids 19 Number of accepted bids 13 (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

