May 20, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank's af Jochnick: inflation data don't force easing now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 20 (Reuters) - April’s lower than expected inflation figure is not a sufficient reason for the Riksbank to ease policy further now, the First Deputy governor of Sweden’s central bank said on Wednesday.

Kerstin af Jochnick said inflation figures had been above expectations for a couple months before April’s lower than expected outcome.

“One should not worry too much about a single month, like this,” she told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference, saying she still believed prices were picking up.

“We are looking at this ... but right now there isn’t any reason for us to do anything more.”

The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the end of last month saying inflation had bottomed out, but data after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April from a year earlier. (Reporting by Johan Sennero and Simon Johnson; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
