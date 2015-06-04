Swedish parliament gives thumbs down to central bank's monetary policy

STOCKHOLM, June 4 (Reuters) - The monetary policy conducted by Sweden’s central bank was not expansionary enough during 2012-2014, a parliamentary committee said on Thursday, adding weight to criticism of the central bank.

The central bank kept interest rates relatively high in 2012 and 2013, despite inflation being well below its 2 percent target, before they slashed rates to zero in 2014 and again into negative territory in 2015.

The Swedish parliament’s Finance Committee, which oversees the independent central bank’s operation, said capacity utilization had been low and unemployment high during this time.

“With hindsight, this suggests that the Riksbank had been able to conduct a more expansionary monetary policy in 2013 and early 2014 in order to bring inflation closer to the target and increase resource utilization,” the committee said in a statement.

The Riksbank board were split on how expansionary the monetary policy should be during this period and deputy governor Lars Svensson did not seek second term as he felt the board ignored his calls for lower interest rates.