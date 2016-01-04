UPDATE 1-Swedish central bank takes step closer to FX intervention

* Executive Board gives Ingves power to make FX intervention

STOCKHOLM, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank took a step closer on Monday to intervening in the currency market after giving its chief the formal power to act immediately to weaken the crown and help push up inflation.

Swedish consumer prices have been flat or falling for most of the last three years despite a strong economic recovery. A meagre pick up in prices toward the end of last year seems to have stalled, in part due to the stronger crown.

The decision at an extraordinary meeting of the six-member board means the central bank will be able to “instantly intervene on the foreign exchange market if necessary, as a complementary monetary policy measure, to safeguard the rise in inflation,” the central bank said in a statement.

The crown weakened around 4 ore to 9.18 to the euro after the announcement.

“If the crown goes below, say, 9.05 (per euro) near term, then FX interventions will probably become a reality,” Nordea economist Torbjorn Isaksson said.

Under Governor Stefan Ingves, the Riksbank has slashed rates to a record low of -0.35 percent, but is running out of ammunition to ease policy further.

At its last meeting in mid-December, the central bank left rates unchanged but said it was prepared to act again, even between ordinary monetary policy meetings.

It said then it could cut rates further, expand its bond-buying programme or intervene in the currency market.

But the Riksbank has become increasingly concerned about the crown and seems to have settled on intervention as its weapon of choice.

The central bank said it was still prepared to take other measures “in addition to the currency interventions if this is necessary for inflation to stabilise around 2 per cent”.

The crown was around at 108.7 on a trade-weighted basis on Monday, stronger than the Riksbank’s forecast of 110 for the first quarter of the year.

Last week, Governor Stefan Ingves said in a statement that the central bank was ready to start currency interventions to stop the crown from strengthening.

The Riksbank last intervened in the currency markets in 2001 selling euros and dollars in order to boost the crown and bring down inflation - the opposite of what it wants now.

With verbal intervention only having a temporary effect, the central bank may soon have to follow through. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton/Ruth Pitchford)