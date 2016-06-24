FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

RPT-Swedish cbank says ready to take necessary actions after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach article to alert, no changes in text)

STOCKHOLM, June 24 (Reuters) - Swedish central bank said on Friday it is following the financial markets closely after Britain voted to leave the European Union and is ready to take actions if needed.

"The Riksbank is following the financial market developments closely and has a continuing dialog with other authorities. We have contact with the Swedish banks and other central banks," the bank said in a statement.

"We are ready to take the necessary actions to handle financial market distortions". (Reporting by Johan Sennero, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
