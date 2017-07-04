* Riksbank says does not expect more easing
* But doesn't rule out further rate cut altogether
By Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero
STOCKHOLM, July 4 Sweden's central bank took a
step towards reversing course on Tuesday after more than two
years of negative interest rates, saying it did not expect to
cut borrowing costs again while not closing the door entirely on
further easing.
The Riksbank kept its benchmark repo rate at -0.50 percent
and its bond purchase programme at 290 billion Swedish crowns
($34 billion), as forecast by all 17 analysts in a Reuters poll
published on Friday.
They had also expected it to follow the lead of the European
Central Bank and its counterpart in Norway by drawing a line
under further rate cuts.
After a decade of ultra-loose monetary policy across much of
the world's financial system, many developed economies' central
banks are trying to map out a path towards weaning markets off
cheap money without upsetting the recovery.
The Riksbank said higher inflation and a more stable
international picture made it "less likely than before that
(we)... will cut the repo rate in the near term".
The crown weakened slightly to 9.6890 to the euro
after the bank also said it did not rule out more rate cuts.
But analysts said its overall tone fitted in with the global
policy picture.
"The near-term easing bias was dropped, underlining the
importance of other central banks," Nordea chief analyst
Torbjorn Isaksson said in a note.
"Improved global growth prospects, reduced deflation fears,
less political risks and higher inflation expectations have led
to less dovish messages from central banks in general, now also
including the Riksbank".
FOCUSING MINDS
Last month, the Bank for International Settlements called on
major central banks to push forward interest rate increases,
focusing investors' minds on the challenges of shifting away
from ultra-loose policy.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has hiked four times since the
financial crisis and looks like continuing to do most of the
heavy lifting, though other central banks have started to
tentatively prepare the ground for similar moves.
The euro and the pound strengthened after what markets
viewed as more hawkish comments from European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi and Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney.
With Sweden's economy in rude health, the Riksbank's
transition to normalising policy should theoretically be among
the easiest, especially as negative rates are causing imbalances
such as runaway house prices and household borrowing.
Even Swedish inflation has surprised on the upside recently.
But the central bank, which has used a weak crown to build
price pressures, has insisted that inflation should hit 2
percent before it changes course, meaning it is likely to remain
on the dovish side for some time.
"When it comes to monetary policy, it is much too early to
make it less expansive," bank Governor Stefan Ingves told a news
conference following the policy decision.
SEB chief economist Robert Bergqvist said he expected the
crown's importance for monetary policy to diminish. "I think the
Riksbank will accept a gradually stronger crown, down to 9.30
against the euro, without being scared," he said.
The central bank publishes its next policy decision on Sept.
7.
($1 = 8.5067 Swedish crowns)
