Sweden's cbank governor calls for higher mortgage risk weights
March 19, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

Sweden's cbank governor calls for higher mortgage risk weights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 19 (Reuters) - The amount of capital Swedish banks have to put aside to cover the risk of losses from mortgage lending should be raised, possibly by even more than what has previously been announced, Swedish Central Bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday.

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) wants to raise the risk-weight floor for mortgages to 25 percent from the current 15 percent, and has said that it wants to do so by mid-year.

Even higher levels could be needed, Ingves said in the text of a speech published on the Riksbank’s website.

“As long as household indebtedness increases, there are good reasons for raising this floor to at least 25 per cent,” he said. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)

