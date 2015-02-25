FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's c.bank chief says will do "all we can" to uphold inflation target - minutes
February 25, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

Sweden's c.bank chief says will do "all we can" to uphold inflation target - minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank is ready to pull out the stops to push inflation up to its 2 percent target, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said in the minutes of the bank’s latest meeting, published on Wednesday.

“We are essentially prepared to do all we can to uphold the inflation target as an anchor for price setting and wage formation in Sweden,” the minutes quoted Ingves as saying.

In mid-February, Sweden’s central bank made a historical move that shocked the market when it cut its key interest rate to -0.10 percent and launched a bond buying programme in an effort to push up prices and restore market faith in its 2 percent inflation target. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

