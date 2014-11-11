FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish cbank chief sees no need for more easing - minutes
November 11, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Swedish cbank chief sees no need for more easing - minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank chief expects low inflation to persist in Sweden for some time, but with rates at zero, further measures to push up prices should not be necessary, minutes of the bank’s latest interest rate meeting, published on Tuesday showed.

Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said in the minutes that inflation is currently unexpectedly low and “is also expected to be lower during the next two years.”

However, he said that the current low interest rate, rising import prices and a rapid credit expansion should mean inflation picks up.

“If the economy develops as expected there should be no need for other monetary-policy measures,” he said.

At the October 28 meeting, Sweden’s central bank cut its key rate to a record low of zero to ward off the risk of deflation also pushing back its forecast for when it would start to tighten policy to the middle of 2016. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
