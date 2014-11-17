FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish cbanker Skingsley says has tools if more measures needed on inflation
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 17, 2014 / 12:06 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish cbanker Skingsley says has tools if more measures needed on inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Current monetary policy in Sweden should be sufficient to push inflation back to target but the central bank has further tools if fresh measures are needed, Riksbank Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Monday.

“We think that this is a sufficiently well-balanced monetary policy to reach the inflation target,” Skingsley told reporters.

She said that the natural next step would be to push back the forecast for when the central bank will start raising rates, currently expected to start in mid-2016.

“Should further measures be needed, we have the same tool box of what is called extraordinary measures that other central banks have used,” she said.

She would not say which measures the Riksbank preferred.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.