Swedish cbanker Skingsley says has tools if more measures needed on inflation

STOCKHOLM, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Current monetary policy in Sweden should be sufficient to push inflation back to target but the central bank has further tools if fresh measures are needed, Riksbank Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Monday.

“We think that this is a sufficiently well-balanced monetary policy to reach the inflation target,” Skingsley told reporters.

She said that the natural next step would be to push back the forecast for when the central bank will start raising rates, currently expected to start in mid-2016.

“Should further measures be needed, we have the same tool box of what is called extraordinary measures that other central banks have used,” she said.

She would not say which measures the Riksbank preferred.