FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More see Swedish markets functioning worse than 6 months ago-Riksbank survey
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

More see Swedish markets functioning worse than 6 months ago-Riksbank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A growing number of fixed income and foreign exchange players see Sweden’s financial markets functioning less well than six months ago due to falling liquidity, a survey by the central bank published on Thursday showed.

A majority of market participants believe financial markets are functioning well, but one in three respondents said they were working slightly less well than earlier and one in four expected a further deterioration over the coming six months.

“One reason stated is that liquidity on the financial markets has declined,” the Riksbank said in a statement.

“According to the respondents, this is due to market makers being less willing to take risks than previously and to new regulations having made trading in the fixed-income market more expensive.”

Falling risk appetite is due to geopolitical conflicts and worries about household debt levels in Sweden, the central bank said. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.