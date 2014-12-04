FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden needs more measures to bolster banks, tackle debt-c.bank report
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

Sweden needs more measures to bolster banks, tackle debt-c.bank report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Sweden needs to take further measures to strengthen the banking system and head off the risks from high levels of household debt, the central bank said in the second of its twice-yearly Financial Stability Reports.

“The Riksbank ... recommends Finansinspektionen (the FSA) to bring forward the introduction of a leverage ratio requirement for Swedish banks and to introduce an amortisation requirement for Swedish mortgages,” the central bank said in a statement.

The Financial Supervisory Authority recently said it would introduce tighter repayment rules for new mortgages with the measure coming on top of bigger capital buffers for banks and a minimum deposit.

Authorities in Sweden have been worried about household debt levels that, at over 170 percent of disposable income, are among the highest in Europe. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.