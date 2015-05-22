FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish cbank's Skingsley says still risk to inflation picture
May 22, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank's Skingsley says still risk to inflation picture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 22 (Reuters) - There are still risks on the inflation front and the central bank is ready to do more if needed, Riksbank Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Friday.

“We are not yet home and dry and we certainly shouldn’t underestimate the risks of setbacks,” she said in a excerpts from a speech published by the central bank.

“For this reason, we Executive Board members are prepared to make monetary policy even more expansionary if we assess there is a threat to the upturn in inflation.”

The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the end of last month saying inflation had bottomed out, but data after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April from a year earlier.

The central bank is scheduled to announce its next decision on rates on July 2. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)

