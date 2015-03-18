FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish c.bank chief says won't rule anything out to push up inflation
March 18, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

Swedish c.bank chief says won't rule anything out to push up inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 18 (Reuters) - Swedish central bank is ready to do more to push up the inflation against their two percent inflation target, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Thursday.

Ingves said the Riksbank stands ready to cut the repo rate even further, expand it’s bond buying programme, introduce corporate lending or currency interventions.

“I don’t want to rule out anything in this context,” Ingves told at a news conference. “We want to ensure that inflation rises and that we within a reasonably near future reach our inflation target.”

Sweden’s central bank said earlier today it will cut the key repo rate by 0.15 percentage point to -0.25 percent on Wednesday and expanded its programme of asset purchases to fight the threat of deflation, surprising the market with a move outside its regular monetary policy schedule.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson, Johan Ahlander

