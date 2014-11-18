FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish cbank chief Ingves says intervention not option currently
November 18, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Swedish cbank chief Ingves says intervention not option currently

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Currency intervention to weaken the Swedish crown is not an option at present, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Tuesday.

Asked what the central bank thought about currency intervention, Ingves told reporters that it was “not an issue that is on the table at all currently”.

At its last meeting in late October, Sweden’s central bank cut its key rate to a record low of zero to ward off the risk of deflation also pushing back its forecast for when it would start to tighten policy to the middle of 2016.

Reporting by Stockholm newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson

