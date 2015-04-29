Riksbank says important crown does not stengthen quickly

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Inflation has started to rise and growth prospects are good but it remains important that the Swedish crown does not strengthen too quickly which could jeopardize any positive developments, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday.

“It’s important that make sure that the crown doesn’t strengthen too much in near time,” he said at a press conference

Earlier on Wednesday, Sweden’s central bank kept its rates on hold at -0.25 percent on Wednesday, surprising markets which had expected a cut, but expanded its asset purchase programme and said it stood ready to do more to support inflation at short notice.