FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish c.bank chief Ingves says key that crown doesn't strengthen quickly
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish c.bank chief Ingves says key that crown doesn't strengthen quickly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 18 (Reuters) - It is important to make sure the Swedish exchange rate stays at roughly the same level for some time, Swedish Central Bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Monday.

“It’s important that the crown doesn’t appreciate too quickly,” he said in a speech about Swedish monetary policy.

Ingves also said that rates could be cut below -0.25 percent and that the Riksbank is ready to act again if needed.

The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the end of last month saying inflation had bottomed out, but data after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April.

The Riksbank has said it has little or no tolerance for downside surprises in inflation and acted outside its regular rate-setting schedule in March, citing an appreciation of the crown as the reason. A stronger currency would lower the price of imports and thus making it harder to reach the inflation target.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.