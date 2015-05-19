FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Growth, inflation in Europe good for Sweden-cbank chief
May 19, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Growth, inflation in Europe good for Sweden-cbank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 19 (Reuters) - A pick-up in growth and inflation in Europe would be positive for Sweden and the Riksbank will carefully watch developments in the European Central Bank’s bond buying programme, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Tuesday.

“If they get growth and inflation to pick up in the EMU, that of course, will be a good thing for Sweden after a while,” Ingves told reports on the sidelines of a conference.

Earlier on Tuesday the European Central Bank signalled it would speed up its 1 trillion euro bond-buying programme for the next two months ahead of an expected summer lull.

The Riksbank has launched its own bond-buying programme to ease pressure on the Swedish crown due to ECB quantitative easing.

The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the end of last month saying inflation had bottomed out, but data after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander

