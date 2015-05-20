FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish c.bank's Jochnick says FX intervention not on cards now
May 20, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

Swedish c.bank's Jochnick says FX intervention not on cards now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 20 (Reuters) - Currency intervention is part of the tool box available to Sweden’s central bank but it is not on the cards currently, the First Deputy governor of Sweden’s central bank said on Wednesday.

“It is not on the agenda today,” Kerstin af Jochnick said in a speech about Swedish monetary policy.

The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the end of last month saying inflation had bottomed out, but data after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April from a year earlier. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

