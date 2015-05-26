FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish c.banker Jansson: important crown does not strengthen too fast
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2015 / 5:12 PM / 2 years ago

Swedish c.banker Jansson: important crown does not strengthen too fast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 26 (Reuters) - It is important that the Swedish crown does not strengthen too quickly, something that could threaten an uptick in inflation, Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Tuesday.

“We think that the crown will be weak for a while yet,” Jansson said in a speech about the economy and monetary policy. “It will strengthen after a while. It is important for us that it doesn’t happen too fast.”

The crown was trading at around 9.23 to the euro at 1658 GMT at the low end of its recent range between 9.20 and 9.40.

The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the end of last month, saying inflation had bottomed out. But data after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April from a year earlier.

The Riksbank is scheduled to publish its next decision on interest rates on July 2. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.