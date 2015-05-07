FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish c.banker af Jochnick says inflation upturn broad, crown a risk
May 7, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish c.banker af Jochnick says inflation upturn broad, crown a risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 7 (Reuters) - The recent upturn in Swedish inflation is broad, but a rapid appreciation of the exchange rate could jeopardise it, Riksbank First Deputy Governor Kerstin af Jochnick said on Thursday.

The comments were released in presentation material for a speech in Malmo, in southern Sweden.

Last week, the Riksbank kept its lending rates on hold at -0.25 percent, surprising markets which had expected a further cut into negative territory, but expanded its bond buying programme to boost inflation.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard

