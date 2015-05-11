FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish cbank's Ohlsson says inflation is on the rise
May 11, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank's Ohlsson says inflation is on the rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 11 (Reuters) - Sweden’s ultra-loose monetary policy is having an impact and inflation is on the rise, Riksbank Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson said on Monday.

“Inflation is on the rise but from low levels,” he said in a speech.

In late April, the central bank kept its lending rates on hold at -0.25 percent, surprising markets which had expected a further cut into negative territory, but expanded its bond buying programme to push up inflation.

“We are ready to do more if needed,” Ohlsson said. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Daniel Dickson)

