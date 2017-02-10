Swedish cbank says effects of planned financial tax hard to predict

STOCKHOLM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Friday it supports the aim to achieve tax neutrality with an additional payroll tax on financial services but said the potential effects were hard to predict.

A government-appointed commission proposed in November an additional 15 percent payroll tax for the financial services sector, a move it said would raise as much as 7 billion Swedish crowns ($795 million) a year for state coffers.

“There may be grounds to combine a possible implementation of the proposal with a plan for monitoring and evaluation of its effects,” the Riksbank said in a written statement to the finance ministry signed by board members and obtained by Reuters under the freedom of information act.