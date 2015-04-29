FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish cbank head no worry if inflation temporarily over 2 pct
April 29, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank head no worry if inflation temporarily over 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank would not be concerned if inflation rose above its 2 percent target for a while, Governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday.

“As the forecasts look right now, we will be a little over toward the end of the forecast horizon. That is no problem or worry for the present,” Ingves said at a news conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sweden’s central bank kept its rates on hold at -0.25 percent on Wednesday, surprising markets which had expected a cut, but expanded its asset purchase programme and said it stood ready to do more to support inflation at short notice. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

