Swedish c.banker Jansson: would act if May inflation undershoots
May 26, 2015 / 5:37 PM / 2 years ago

Swedish c.banker Jansson: would act if May inflation undershoots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 26 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank will be forced to act if May inflation figures are a repeat of the disappointing data from the previous month, Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Tuesday.

“If we get a similar outcome for inflation in May as we had now (in April) then there is no question about it,” Jansson told reporters on the sidelines of a conference. “Then we would act.”

The Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.25 percent at the end of last month, saying inflation had bottomed out. But data after the meeting showed consumer prices fell again in April from a year earlier.

The Riksbank is scheduled to publish its next decision on interest rates on July 2. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

