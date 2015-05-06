Swedish c.bank's Ingves says ready to do more to boost inflation

STOCKHOLM, May 6 (Reuters) - Swedish central bank chief Stefan Ingves reiterated on Wednesday that the Riksbank stands ready to ease policy further if needed to get inflation going.

“We have said that if more is required to get inflation to rise towards the target, we will do more. And we are prepared to do so with force,” Ingves said in a speech published on the Riksbank web page.

Last week, the Riksbank kept its lending rates on hold at -0.25 percent, surprising markets which had expected a further cut into negative territory, but expanded its bond buying programme.

The central bank has undershot its 2 percent inflation target for several years.