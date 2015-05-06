FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish c.bank's Ingves says ready to do more to boost inflation
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 6, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish c.bank's Ingves says ready to do more to boost inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 6 (Reuters) - Swedish central bank chief Stefan Ingves reiterated on Wednesday that the Riksbank stands ready to ease policy further if needed to get inflation going.

“We have said that if more is required to get inflation to rise towards the target, we will do more. And we are prepared to do so with force,” Ingves said in a speech published on the Riksbank web page.

Last week, the Riksbank kept its lending rates on hold at -0.25 percent, surprising markets which had expected a further cut into negative territory, but expanded its bond buying programme.

The central bank has undershot its 2 percent inflation target for several years.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.