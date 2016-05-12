FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rethink needed on stability oversight-Swedish cbank's Ingves
May 12, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 12 (Reuters) - Sweden needs to overhaul oversight of the financial system and the prevention of future crises, central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Thursday.

In presentation materials Ingves said that macro prudential shortcomings led to the “need for a rethink,” adding that clearer responsibility for financial stability was the “most important issue in a coming review of the Riksbank Act.”

Ingves was speaking at a parliamentary hearing to discuss a report by Bank of England governor Mervyn King and U.S. economist Marvin Goodfriend on how monetary policy has been conducted. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

