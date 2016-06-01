Swedish c.bank's Ingves says QE has not led to liquidity problems

STOCKHOLM, June 1 (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank's 245 billion crown ($29.47 billion) quantative easing programme has not had a significant effect on market liquidity, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday.

"The information that you get when talking to different people points in different directions, but if you look at the statistics .... it is hard to claim that it is a problem at the moment," Ingves told reporters.

The QE programme will leave the central bank owning more than one third of all outstanding government bonds.