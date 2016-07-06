Swedish cbank chief sees stronger crown but must not go too fast

STOCKHOLM, July 6 (Reuters) - Robust economic growth means Sweden's crown should gradually strengthen, but it is important that does not happen too fast, central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday.

"With a strong Swedish economy, a gradual strengthening of the crown is reasonable. But, it is important that the crown does not strengthen too fast," Ingves told reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Riksbank held rates unchanged at -0.50 percent and said it expected to start tightening policy later than its previous forecast. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)