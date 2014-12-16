FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish cbank's Ingves: negative rates, asset buys possible further measures
#Credit Markets
December 16, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Swedish cbank's Ingves: negative rates, asset buys possible further measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank’s options to loosen policy with rates now at zero include asset buying, negative rates, cheap loans to banks and, as a last resort, currency intervention, Governor Stefan Ingves said on Tuesday.

“We are ready to use these measures if needed,” Ingves said at a press conference after the Riksbank left its key repo rate at zero and said it was likely to stay there longer than it had earlier forecast.

The main scenario was that zero rates until the second half of 2016 would be enough to bring inflation up to the 2-percent target, Ingves said.

In the rate statement, the Riksbank said it was preparing further measures should inflation continue to undershoot. Those could be presented at the next monetary policy meeting, scheduled in February.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Johan Sennero; Editing by Simon Johnson

