Swedish cbank should get flexibility on inflation target-independent report

STOCKHOLM, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank should be given leeway to deviate from its inflation target for a while if it deems it necessary, an independent report on Riksbank policy said on Tuesday.

The inflation target should be changed from 2 percent headline inflation to the CPIF measure, which excludes interest rate changes, the report added.

“Where, in the opinion of the Executive Board, it is appropriate to deviate for a while from targeting inflation some two years ahead, the Riksbank shall explain its reasons and defend them,” the report by former Bank of England governor Mervyn King and U.S. economist Marvin Goodfriend said.

The report confirms a summary seen by Reuters.

King and Goodfriend also recommended a change to the structure of the Riksbank’s board and that it should have a clearer role in policing threats to the economy.

An enquiry should look into how responsibility for financial stability is divided between the Financial Supervisory Authority and the Riksbank, the authors said.